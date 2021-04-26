HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HCA. TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.10.

HCA stock opened at $202.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $91.21 and a 52 week high of $205.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $49,590.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $1,072,729.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,226.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,314 shares of company stock worth $20,526,026 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $657,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,807,000 after acquiring an additional 17,480 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,758,000. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

