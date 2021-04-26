Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases 178,610 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 475.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,610 shares during the period. Nutrien accounts for 1.0% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $11,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 650.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 567.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTR traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.87. 45,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 321.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.66 and a 200 day moving average of $50.03. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $29.70 and a 12-month high of $59.76.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 82.95%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

