Truist Securities Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $2,400.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,212.28.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $6.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,306.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,617. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,131.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,877.88. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,230.38 and a twelve month high of $2,306.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,928,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $10,632,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

