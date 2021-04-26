Reinhart Partners Inc. Has $10.85 Million Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 304,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,407 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $10,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in Gentex by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,192,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,802 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,547,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Gentex by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,308,000 after buying an additional 1,060,410 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at $34,224,000. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,615,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,817,000 after acquiring an additional 715,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gentex stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.57. 2,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,371. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.80 and its 200-day moving average is $33.63.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

In other news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $498,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,933.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 6,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $244,306.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,926 shares of company stock worth $1,559,307. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

