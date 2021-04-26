John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 3,320 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the period. BCE comprises approximately 2.1% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $15,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCE. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,623,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,183 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in BCE by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,704,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,964,000 after buying an additional 254,850 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BCE by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,293,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,581,000 after buying an additional 521,753 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of BCE by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,617,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,256,000 after buying an additional 2,700,000 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of BCE by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,171,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,967,000 after acquiring an additional 15,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.94.

Shares of NYSE BCE traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.69. 21,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day moving average is $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $46.88.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.6816 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.24%.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.