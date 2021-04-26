Harvey Investment Co. LLC Has $585,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $530,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $142.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $127.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.37. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $144.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

