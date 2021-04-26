Analysts Set Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Price Target at $11.33

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

AWH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AWH traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.03. 1,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,503. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average is $6.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.27 and a beta of 3.28. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $10.54.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 337.05% and a negative return on equity of 169.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

