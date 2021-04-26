Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Brokerages expect Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) to report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). Rapid7 reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rapid7.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $113.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.77 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RPD. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.60.

In related news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $887,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $38,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,091.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,438 shares of company stock valued at $967,605. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Rapid7 by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Rapid7 by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RPD traded up $2.72 on Friday, reaching $86.65. 3,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,545. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $43.39 and a fifty-two week high of $94.60.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rapid7 (RPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.