HempCoin (THC) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.01 Million

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. HempCoin has a market cap of $6.01 million and $14,492.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,509.40 or 1.00024407 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00038455 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00010448 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.31 or 0.00131422 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001009 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004745 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 261,634,026 coins and its circulating supply is 261,498,876 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

