Linear (LINA) Price Reaches $0.0866

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. One Linear coin can currently be bought for about $0.0866 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Linear has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. Linear has a market capitalization of $307.01 million and approximately $59.72 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Linear alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.44 or 0.00064386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00020123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00061224 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.16 or 0.00742400 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00094723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,967.44 or 0.07416274 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear (CRYPTO:LINA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,544,804,757 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Linear’s official website is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LINAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Linear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.