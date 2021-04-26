ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,698,000 after purchasing an additional 138,976 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,320 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 28,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,334,000.

Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $154.12. 33,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825,908. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a twelve month low of $62.11 and a twelve month high of $191.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.04.

