Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) is Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 544,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,120 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 11.8% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $46,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BND. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,094,000 after buying an additional 5,429,050 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $383,627,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 274.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,189,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802,356 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $227,122,000.

Shares of BND remained flat at $$85.45 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 49,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,604,663. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.97. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $89.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

