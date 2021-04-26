Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $594,000 Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BWA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $139,463.43. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BWA traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.21. The stock had a trading volume of 9,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,884. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.69 and its 200-day moving average is $41.92. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $51.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

