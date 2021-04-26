Raymond James Raises AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target to $24.00

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $22.50 to $24.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 38.01% from the stock’s current price.

ATGFF has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AltaGas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of ATGFF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.39. 3,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,823. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01. AltaGas has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $17.50.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

