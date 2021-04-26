CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target Raised to $21.00

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from $20.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on CI Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on CI Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on CI Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised CI Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

CI Financial stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,243. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.85. CI Financial has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $15.86.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $421.34 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that CI Financial will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guinness Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

