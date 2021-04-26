The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in The Kroger by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

NYSE KR traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,807,389. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.63. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The Kroger’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $453,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,730 shares of company stock worth $3,607,811 in the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

