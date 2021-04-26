3M (NYSE:MMM) Stake Lifted by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,196,879,000 after buying an additional 2,319,000 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in 3M by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,932,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,561,239,000 after buying an additional 226,440 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,768,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,357,820,000 after acquiring an additional 677,445 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,898,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $856,275,000 after buying an additional 210,326 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $813,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,858 shares of company stock worth $5,614,946. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $202.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,421. 3M has a 1-year low of $131.12 and a 1-year high of $203.15. The company has a market cap of $117.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.82.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

