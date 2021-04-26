Amarillo National Bank Invests $5.87 Million in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Amarillo National Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 153,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,872,000. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Amarillo National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Amarillo National Bank owned 1.33% of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IHAK. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,235,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,097,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 348.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 40,172 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 32,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,287,000.

Shares of IHAK stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,686. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.11. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.83 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18.

