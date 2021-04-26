Cottage Street Advisors LLC Makes New $642,000 Investment in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OSK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Oshkosh by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $2,047,011.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,762.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $286,466.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,618,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $3,148,649. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OSK traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,587. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $55.33 and a 1-year high of $125.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.73.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

OSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

