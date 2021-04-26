Cottage Street Advisors LLC Purchases 6,287 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,987 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 15.1% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 16,731 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on LVS. HSBC dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.37.

NYSE LVS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.79. 51,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,430,053. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.70. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $42.43 and a 1 year high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

