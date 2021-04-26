Barber Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 4,428 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 122,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.53. 11,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,943,500. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $52.77.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OKE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

