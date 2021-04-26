iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 72.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,088 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,242,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,818,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,632,812,000 after buying an additional 2,104,341 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,238,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,718,000 after buying an additional 639,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,709,000.

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.68. 24,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,751,719. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $120.25 and a 12 month high of $128.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.32.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

