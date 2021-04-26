James Investment Research Inc. Reduces Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up approximately 1.4% of James Investment Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $15,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 target price (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

Shares of LRCX traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $629.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,196. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $229.69 and a 1-year high of $669.00. The stock has a market cap of $89.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $590.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $503.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

