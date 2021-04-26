The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Harvey Investment Co. LLC

Harvey Investment Co. LLC reduced its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.0% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $7,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 17.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $134.01 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $111.25 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.97%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $1,743,769.84. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 560,215 shares of company stock valued at $72,179,449. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

