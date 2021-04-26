Harvey Investment Co. LLC Buys 15,480 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 193.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,480 shares during the quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $117.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 151.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.71. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $118.01.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

