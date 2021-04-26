IMS Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

IMS Capital Management trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,698 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 518,475 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $181,819,000 after acquiring an additional 81,789 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,271 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $734,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,119 shares of company stock valued at $5,440,869 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Barclays raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.61.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $400.31 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $273.71 and a 52-week high of $401.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $368.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $378.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.