IMS Capital Management Sells 316 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

IMS Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,650 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 25.6% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 5.6% in the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 91,175 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 17.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,985 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 16,309 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 5.2% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 27,683 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 248.0% in the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

ORCL stock opened at $74.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.63. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $50.86 and a 1-year high of $80.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a market cap of $216.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.