Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 651,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares during the period. The Estée Lauder Companies makes up about 0.7% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $189,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,409 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,641,000 after acquiring an additional 336,491 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,754,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,152,000 after acquiring an additional 69,926 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,859,000 after acquiring an additional 237,236 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $6,877,429.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,279,442.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total value of $564,380,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock worth $608,055,929. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $313.79 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $158.25 and a one year high of $316.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $294.50 and its 200 day moving average is $262.63. The stock has a market cap of $113.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Argus upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.91.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.