Standard Chartered (STAN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Standard Chartered (LON: STAN):
- 4/23/2021 – Standard Chartered had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 629 ($8.22) price target on the stock.
- 4/19/2021 – Standard Chartered had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 4/15/2021 – Standard Chartered had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 4/12/2021 – Standard Chartered had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 670 ($8.75). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of Standard Chartered stock traded up GBX 2.90 ($0.04) on Monday, reaching GBX 482.70 ($6.31). The stock had a trading volume of 2,025,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,188,511. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 493.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 458.23. Standard Chartered PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 519.80 ($6.79). The stock has a market capitalization of £15.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.23.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.
