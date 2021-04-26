Cream Trading Down 60.7% This Week (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 26th. Cream has a market capitalization of $29,049.60 and approximately $53.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cream has traded down 60.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Cream coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cream alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,610.75 or 0.99898066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00038258 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $625.58 or 0.01165712 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00010435 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.29 or 0.00505518 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $204.07 or 0.00380255 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.65 or 0.00131651 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CRMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.