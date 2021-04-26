ParkinGo Trading 13.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and $442.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0901 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,610.75 or 0.99898066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00038258 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00010435 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.65 or 0.00131651 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001010 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004742 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GOTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.