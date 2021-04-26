eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Receives $103.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of eHealth from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in eHealth by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,447,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,283,000 after purchasing an additional 386,943 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in eHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,339,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $19,490,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its stake in eHealth by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,069,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,811,000 after buying an additional 227,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in eHealth by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 844,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,598,000 after buying an additional 205,488 shares during the last quarter.

EHTH traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $68.65. 989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,734. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. eHealth has a twelve month low of $47.84 and a twelve month high of $137.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.81.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.26. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $293.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.31 million. On average, equities analysts expect that eHealth will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

