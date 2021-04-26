Analysts Set 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Target Price at $50.73

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.73.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 2U from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of TWOU traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.63. 6,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,198. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. 2U has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $59.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.31.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $215.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.41 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 30.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 2U will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mark Chernis sold 20,500 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $895,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,330,931.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,928,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,094,537. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC raised its position in 2U by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 16,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in 2U by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 2U by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in 2U by 11.1% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

