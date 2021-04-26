Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Acquires 514 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.7% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $222,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 135.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 10,855 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $153.24 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $107.08 and a 12 month high of $153.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.42.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

