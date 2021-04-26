Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 1,928 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 12.6% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $109,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,055,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,190,000 after purchasing an additional 116,401 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,535,000 after purchasing an additional 32,415 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,404,000 after purchasing an additional 13,061 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 143,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 129,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,286,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $500.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $479.15 and a 200-day moving average of $429.21. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $271.91 and a 12 month high of $502.28.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

