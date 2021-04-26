Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $12.24 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $12,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $392,029,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,397,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,001 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,660,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,282,000 after buying an additional 1,972,801 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $78,320,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 607.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 974,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,796,000 after buying an additional 836,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

OTIS traded up $4.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,984. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $47.20 and a 52 week high of $73.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.43 and its 200-day moving average is $66.14.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

