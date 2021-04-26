Tfo Tdc LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Tfo Tdc LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 27.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,835 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up about 0.2% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.34. 116,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,719,646. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.04. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $45.83 and a twelve month high of $60.73.

