John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Purchases 74,900 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 322.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,900 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned about 0.05% of Xerox worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xerox by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Xerox by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Xerox by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

XRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cross Research downgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

Shares of Xerox stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $24.78. The company had a trading volume of 8,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.64. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $26.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

