John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $44,344,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total value of $359,120.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,992.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total value of $147,016.16. Insiders sold a total of 24,337 shares of company stock worth $2,800,937 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE WTS traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.42. 179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.01 and a 52 week high of $131.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.83.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $403.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

