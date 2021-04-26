John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $8,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tompkins Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,999,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,155,000 after purchasing an additional 91,207 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 132,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after buying an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 104,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,998,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Shares of TMP stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,509. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.73. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $53.32 and a 12-month high of $92.80.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.15. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 22.73%. The company had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.83 million. Research analysts expect that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.