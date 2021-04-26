John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned about 0.29% of Astec Industries worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $14,268,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,028,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,531,000 after acquiring an additional 116,947 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $59,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,298.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASTE traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,699. Astec Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $79.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 134.62 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.93.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.39%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASTE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Astec Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

