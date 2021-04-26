Coastal Capital Group Inc. Invests $27,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 27,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $147.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.23. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $87.00 and a one year high of $148.35.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

