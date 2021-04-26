Hendley & Co. Inc. Makes New $866,000 Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Hendley & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Allstate by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its stake in The Allstate by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in The Allstate by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 137,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after buying an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 8.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $125.05 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $84.97 and a 52-week high of $125.27. The company has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.05.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Several research firms have commented on ALL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.