Tufton Capital Management Buys 200 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Tufton Capital Management grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 101,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Utilities accounts for 2.0% of Tufton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $11,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,646,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,379,000 after acquiring an additional 237,516 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $10,331,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,098,000 after buying an additional 37,496 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 236,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,617,000 after purchasing an additional 34,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 34,156 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.25.

Shares of CPK traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $121.93. 1,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,613. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $72.89 and a 1 year high of $122.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.06 and its 200-day moving average is $105.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.25.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $137.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 48.09%.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $948,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

