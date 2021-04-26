McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management reduced its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 18.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,351 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.30.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $233.43. The company had a trading volume of 23,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,306. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.02. The company has a market cap of $174.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $167.85 and a 12 month high of $235.24.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

