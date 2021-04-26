Tfo Tdc LLC Grows Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Tfo Tdc LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 212.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,738,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,704,000 after acquiring an additional 25,935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,669,000 after acquiring an additional 297,581 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,452,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,471,000 after acquiring an additional 217,234 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,732,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,550,000 after acquiring an additional 143,407 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,428,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,234,000 after purchasing an additional 465,674 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025,539 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.39. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

