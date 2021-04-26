Tfo Tdc LLC Invests $98,000 in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Tfo Tdc LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Roku by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Roku by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in Roku by 5.0% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in Roku by 34.6% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Roku news, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total value of $23,661,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,661,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total value of $131,454,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,454,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 520,209 shares of company stock valued at $221,122,074. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROKU. Truist Securities raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.93.

NASDAQ ROKU traded down $6.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $350.77. 43,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,250,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -421.65 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.19 and a 12-month high of $486.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $350.35 and a 200-day moving average of $334.51.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. On average, analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

