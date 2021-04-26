2,070 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) Acquired by Tfo Tdc LLC

Tfo Tdc LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 1.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 36,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.02. The stock had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,482. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.62.

