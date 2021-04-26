Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Reduces Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $387.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.22. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $252.83 and a 12 month high of $389.88.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.30.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total value of $18,115,750.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,725,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,435,514,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 612,678 shares of company stock valued at $204,333,652 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

