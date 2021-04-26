SPC Financial Inc. Buys 221 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.7% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 34,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 309,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,386 shares in the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% during the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $2,595,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $150.19 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.99. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $82.40 and a 12-month high of $161.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $455.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Insiders sold 83,141 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,545 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

